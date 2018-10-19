Neil R. Estrella, 44, of Vineyard Haven died on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

He was the husband of Angela S. (Fullin) Estrella; the father of Taybor, Ian and Ryan; and the son of Kayla Jo (Gault) Parkhurst and her husband Bob and Frank E. Estrella Jr.; and brother of Marisa Estrella.

His memorial service will be celebrated at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Donations in Neil’s memory may be made to the Neil Estrella Fund to help the family at any of the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank locations.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.