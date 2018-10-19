Peter N. Bundy died at home on Oct. 11, 2018, after a prolonged illness.

Captain Bundy enjoyed flying. As an Air Force C-130 pilot, he served two tours in Vietnam. He then flew professionally for TWA. When not in the air, Peter enjoyed the water as a swimmer and a sailor aboard his sailboat, Sport. He was a longtime member of the Edgartown Reading Room and Edgartown Yacht Club. He resided with his wife and family seasonally on Martha’s Vineyard and in Fort Lauderdale.

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Blessington) Bundy; brother Alan Bundy of Cleveland, Ohio; and three children, Carol Downey Colella, Suzanne Downey Pascoe, and Edward T. Downey, as well as six grandchildren.

Services will be private.