Make your travel plans accordingly

More ferry trips have been canceled by the Steamship Authority due to weather conditions.

MV KATAMA 1:35 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV ISLAND HOME 1:15 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV ISLAND HOME 2:30 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

The National Weather Service is tracking a storm with potential high winds for the Cape and Islands starting Thursday evening and into Friday. High winds are expected, with the potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph, especially on Friday.

Please check www.steamshipauthority.com and www.weather.gov for updates and plan your travel accordingly.

To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at www.steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.