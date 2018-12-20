Movie night was fun and appreciated

To the Editor:

On behalf of the residents of Island Elderly Housing, I would like to thank the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank and Patti Leighton for sponsoring a movie night in Edgartown for residents of Island Elderly Housing.

The M.V. Savings Bank kindly offered free tickets, including transportation provided by the Oak Bluffs Land and Wharf Co., for the residents to attend the special movie “A Godwink Christmas” during Christmas in Edgartown.

The residents really enjoyed this fun night out, and the tour around town afterward to see the beautiful Christmas lights and decorations.

Thank you again to Patti Leighton and the bank for making this happen.

It was very much appreciated.

Ann Baird, service coordinator

Island Elderly Housing