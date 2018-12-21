Best in MV sports 2018

1 of 7

Middle school hoops championships

The Charter School girls held off Tisbury, 34-27, to win the first sports title in school history, and the Edgartown Eagles boys team soared over Oak Bluffs to complete a perfect season.

MVRHS girls tennis team wins fourth consecutive state championship

The Vineyarders moved up to Division 2 and capped off an undefeated season with a hard-fought 4-1 win over Winchester in the state finals.

Mackenzie Condon places in top 20 at track Nationals

MVRHS track and field standout Mackenzie Condon capped off her junior year and the spring track season by placing 16th out of 46 runners in the 400-meter Hurdles Emerging Elite Finals at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals on June 17 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C. Condon also won the 400 hurdles at the Mass D4 meet with a personal best time of 1:03.47, and set school records in winning the Mass State Track Coaches Association heptathlon.

Little League championship

The Red Sox got stellar pitching from Sam Zack, and rode sure-handed defense and a balanced hitting attack to win the Major League championship, 4-1, over the Cubs.

In the AAA title game, the Rays edged the Dodgers 3-2, scoring the winning runs on a two-run triple by starting pitcher Eli Bryant.

Mama’s Girls and Highlanders win summer softball titles

Jenna Zechner hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Mama’s Girls clinched their fourth Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League crown in five seasons with a 9-7 win over the Creamers.

In the men’s Island Softball League, the four-year reign of the Hurricanes came to an end as the Highlanders beat the Blazers in the championship series to win the title for the third time.

MVRHS golfers win league title, sectionals, and play in state finals

The Vineyarders won the Cape and Islands League title with a 14-2 record, then topped 13 schools to win the MIAA Division 3 Cape and Islands Sectional Championship, qualifying for the state finals for the fifth time in seven years, where they placed seventh overall.

Girls harriers win EMass title and post best-ever finish at state meet

The MVRHS cross-country teams had a season to remember. The girls won the Eastern Massachusetts championship and placed fifth in the state, the best finish in school history, in ghastly, snowy, and cold conditions at Westfield State University on Nov. 18.

The Vineyard boys were none too shabby, placing fifth at the EMass meet and 10th at the States.

Donald Herman returns

After a two-year hiatus, storied Vineyard football Coach Donald Herman, whose teams have won five Super Bowl titles, returned for a 29th season as head coach at MVRHS.

Lisa Knight retires

After 32 years coaching Vineyard field hockey and 21 as varsity head coach, Lisa Knight retired at the end of the 2018 season. In her storied career, Coach Knight has been honored at the State House, and helped train and prepare students to participate in the Special Olympics of Massachusetts. Her field hockey teams reached the state tournament in each season, including a state final appearance in 2000, and left everything on the field in a thrilling 1-0 playoff loss at Cohasset on Nov. 1 in her final game as head coach.