Christmas and Christmas Eve services

Christmas Eve

Monday, Dec. 24

4 pm: Christmas Eve Family Eucharist

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 51 Winter St., Edgartown

4 pm: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass

St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin St., Vineyard Haven

5 pm: Christmas Eve Service

Chilmark Community Church, 9 Menemsha Xrd, Chilmark

5 pm: Christmas Pageant by the First Congregational Church

Agricultural Hall, 35 Panhandle Rd., West Tisbury

5 pm: Festive Holy Eucharist

Grace Episcopal Church, Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven

6:30 pm: Candlelight Service

Vineyard Assembly of God, 1048 State Rd., Vineyard Haven



7 pm: Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship

United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard, 40 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs

9 pm: Traditional Carols and Holy Eucharist

Grace Episcopal Church, Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven

9:45 pm: Christmas Eve Choral Eucharist

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 51 Winter St., Edgartown

10 pm: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Federated Church Meetinghouse, 21 Cooke St., Edgartown

Christmas Day

Tuesday, Dec. 25

8 am: Holy Eucharist

Grace Episcopal Church, Woodlawn Ave., Vineyard Haven

9 am: Christmas Eucharist

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 51 Winter St., Edgartown

10 am: Caroling at Windemere by the First Congregational Church

1 Hospital Rd., Oak Bluffs

If we missed anything, email brittany@mvtimes.com.