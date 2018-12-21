Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank sponsors van to ‘Godwink Christmas’ movie

Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank sponsored a shuttle van for residents of the Hillside and Woodside retirement communities to attend the bank’s sponsored screenings of Hallmark’s “The Godwink Christmas” movie at the Edgartown Cinema on Thursday, Dec. 6. According to a press release, as an added bonus, the shuttle drivers gave a tour of Edgartown’s beautiful holiday lights.

“Thank you Patti! [Leighton, MVSB’s community relations director]. We had such a blast!” said Sheri Thomas, a Hillside resident.

The bank sponsored two showings of the movie, and both were well attended. A private event was held from 5 to 8 pm, which included a refreshment and social hour before the movie, and a public showing from 7 pm to 9 pm that was a packed house.

Godwink’s screenwriters, SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt, were on hand to both introduce the movie and to take questions at the end. Rushnell pointed out that for cost reasons, the movie was filmed in Vancouver, not Martha’s Vineyard, but that there were many shots of the Island folded into the movie.

At the close of the private screening event, the movie’s inspirational couple and source of the Godwink love story, Paula and Gery Conover of Martha’s Vineyard’s Charlotte Inn, were asked to stand while the audience applauded.