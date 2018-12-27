Steamship Authority’s 2019 Reservation Program gets underway

The Steamship Authority is now taking vehicle reservations as far ahead as May 14, 2019. The reservations can be made online or over the telephone.

Online and postal reservations for May 15 through Oct. 23 will open at 5 am, Tuesday, Jan. 22, for passage to and from Martha’s Vineyard. Postal requests will be limited to five transactions per mailing. Nantucket online reservations will commence seven days earlier on Jan. 15, in an effort to stagger ticket sales for the two islands.

The Steamship Authority intends to beef up its IT staff to facilitate the internet reservation opening. Additionally, “reservation office hours will be extended to provide support for our customers who may have issues accessing their profile, remembering their account password, etc,” according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 am telephone bookings for reservations between May 15, 2019 and October 23, 2019 begin. Customers may also make reservations in person at Steamship Authority terminal counters starting on the same date. Up to five transactions per phone call or counter visit are permissible.