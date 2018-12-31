Islanders share wishes for 2019

Meditate more. Lose 10 pounds. Write stuff down. Whatever it is you wish to accomplish in 2019, The Times wants to know. We set out to ask Islanders and visitors, strolling Main Street, Vineyard Haven, what their wishes and resolutions are for the new year, as well as any 2018 highlights.

What’s your wish for 2019?

Cate McKee: I always wish for everyone’s good health. And maybe a cat.

Jesse Seward: Mine’s more global . . . more sanity in the current situation.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Cate: It’s always to lose weight.

Jesse: Yeah, maybe go to the gym three days a week.

Cate: Meditate more.

Any 2018 highlights?

Cate: I became a nurse.

Jesse: I became a bar manager at a distillery in Portland, Maine.

What’s your wish for 2019?

Robert Lubran: I am wishing for a healthier year. The last year I had some illness, and I just can’t wait to get back in good health and wellness for the new year.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Robert: My resolution is to enjoy being with the family, and doing a lot of traveling. Let’s see… Costa Rica, France, South Africa, and Austin, Texas.

Any 2018 highlights?

Robert: That’s a hard one. It’s been a rough year. Highlights would be spending the summer here. We’re seasonal residents and just love being here. We’re from outside Washington, D.C.

What’s your wish for 2019?

Cameron Keating: I want the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup, and I want a new job.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Cameron: I don’t do resolutions.

Any 2018 highlights?

Cameron: No…

What’s your wish for 2019?

Parker Shorey: Yeah, I’ve got a few wishes. I wish for peaceful transition of presidential power from the current guy to someone else. I wish for more emphasis on environmental health, clean water, and clean air.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Parker: Meditate every day, call my mom three times a week, get up before 8 am, floss, and…

Bethany Shorey: Be kind to your sister.

What’s your wish for 2019?

Sandra Olmeda: I always wish for prosperity . . . every year. And to quit smoking.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Sandra: Lose 10 pounds, stop eating so much sweets. Just take better care of myself. I’m 40 now and I have grandkids, so I want to be there for them.

Any 2018 highlights?

Sandra: My two granddaughters were born — four weeks apart.

What’s your wish for 2019?

Julia Eisenman: My wish for 2019 is that everybody is healthy in our family, and that we have a calmer year in the world.

Emma Behrman: Mine’s kind of the same. That everyone’s happy and healthy and has a good year.

Any 2018 highlights?

Emma: My sister’s bat mitzvah.

Julia: Being here on Martha’s Vineyard is a special treat. We’re from Los Angeles, so this is especially fun. We were in Connecticut with my dad for Thanksgiving. Those are my big highlights.

What’s your wish for 2019?

Tessa Whitaker: I’d like to be more organized.

Ryan Scherer: Practicing self-care, exercise, and yoga.

What’s your New Year’s resolution?

Tessa: I want to exercise more.

Ryan: Working hard and being happy with where I am. Living in the moment.

Tessa: I’d like to keep a journal this year. I feel like in this technological age you can miss so much. I’d like to write stuff down so I can remember more things.

Ryan: That’s real.

Any 2018 highlights?

Tessa: I had my hardest job. I worked for the Edgartown Police Department and it was a physically demanding job. I’m proud of myself for getting through it. It was great. It was rewarding.

Ryan: We had our first year of school, and entered our second year. I feel like that’s a pretty big deal.

What’s your wish for 2019?

Stacy Wise: Enlightenment for all.

Genevieve Wise: My wish is that people save cows. And that people like cows better. I just like cows.

To watch the online video, visit bit.ly/2VcAfys.