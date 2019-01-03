Fernandes, Cyr sworn in for second terms

0
State Sen. Julian Cyr gives remarks nominating Senate President Karen Spilka.

The two state representatives for the Cape and Islands were sworn in for second terms Wednesday.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, tweeted out a photograph of himself taking the oath of office. “Deeply humbled to be sworn in to serve the people of Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket & Gosnold. Let’s get to work!” Fernandes wrote.

Fernandes ran unopposed for his second term representing the Vineyard.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, who defeated Barnstable Republican John Flores, was also sworn in Wednesday. Cyr provided a copy of his remarks.

“I am grateful to the voters of the Cape and Islands district for their trust in me, and the honor to represent our region for a second term on Beacon Hill,” Cyr said. “It was especially humbling to be asked by Senate President Spilka to give a speech to nominate her to lead our chamber. We have much work ahead this session in the Senate, and Senate President Spilka will bring a bold vision and a proven hand in leading us.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR