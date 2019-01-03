Fernandes, Cyr sworn in for second terms

The two state representatives for the Cape and Islands were sworn in for second terms Wednesday.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, tweeted out a photograph of himself taking the oath of office. “Deeply humbled to be sworn in to serve the people of Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket & Gosnold. Let’s get to work!” Fernandes wrote.

Fernandes ran unopposed for his second term representing the Vineyard.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, who defeated Barnstable Republican John Flores, was also sworn in Wednesday. Cyr provided a copy of his remarks.

“I am grateful to the voters of the Cape and Islands district for their trust in me, and the honor to represent our region for a second term on Beacon Hill,” Cyr said. “It was especially humbling to be asked by Senate President Spilka to give a speech to nominate her to lead our chamber. We have much work ahead this session in the Senate, and Senate President Spilka will bring a bold vision and a proven hand in leading us.”