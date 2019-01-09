January jams

Food to the right, music to the left, and a sea of locals dodging the weekend’s wet winter weather. The Chilmark Potluck Jam was last Saturday, Jan. 5, and Islanders packed the Chilmark Community Center to max capacity — standing-room-only for most of the night. The Potluck Jam is a Martha’s Vineyard off-season trifecta: plenty of food, live music, and year-rounders. The usual suspects took the stage, including vocalist Rose Guerin, upright bassist Brad Tucker, vocalist Josey Kirkland, and guitar and vocalists Isaac Taylor, Sean McMahon, and Phil DaRosa. Hours of moving harmonies and high-caliber talent echoed from the stage-lit performance room. Attendees of all ages came and went throughout the night. Founder Alex Karalekas facilitated another successful up-Island gathering for the off-season crowd. Mark your calendars for the next one on Feb. 16.