Jill Jupen workshop: Dobby Gibson and the fortune cookie poem

Jill Jupen will lead a poetry workshop at the Chilmark Public Library on Jan. 16th at 4 pm, in which participants will be introduced to the work of writer Dobby Gibson. There will be an exploration of examples of fortune cookie poems written by both Jupen and Gibson. Participants will then try writing using this technique of non-rhyming couplets to build a poem.

Jill Jupen is the author of the chapbook “The Space Between,” which won the Plan B Press chapbook contest in 2017, and is being used as the basis of a seminar at University of Hong Kong in the spring semester, titled “The Space Between: The Poetry of Loneliness.” Her work has been published in numerous literary journals, and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.