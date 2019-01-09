MVH Profile: Rocy Turner, patient financial counselor

How long have you been at MVH, Rocy?

I have been here for almost two years now.

What was your background before coming here?

I am the mother of two children, ages 9 and 12. I completed my associate’s degree in science while on Martha’s Vineyard, and I’m currently working on completing my bachelor’s degree in health care administration.

How would you describe your job as patient financial counselor?

I guide patients in determining appropriate financial assistance; I help them understand their financial liabilities with commercial insurance, assist patients in establishing payment plans, and assist in the health insurance application process.

If there’s one piece of advice you could give people, what would that be?

My advice to people is to make sure they are actively aware of their insurance status. The last thing you want to do when you are not feeling well is to figure out how you can get last-minute insurance coverage.