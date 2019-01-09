Tracking Animals: kids’ program with Felix Neck

The West Tisbury library presents a program for kids to learn about winter animals and identifying tracks with Felix Neck naturalist Liz Dengenis. According to a press release, kids can play games and examine specimens, and explore different types of winter animal movement and the stealthy signs these critters leave behind. Discover that science is everywhere, and find out how winter can be both restful and active for animals on the Island. Free and open to the public. Kids under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a mature caregiver.

This event will be offered on two dates for different age groups:

Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 3:30 pm: grades K-3

Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 3:30 pm: grades 4-8

This program is part of “Science Is Everywhere,” a STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering, and math) event series at the West Tisbury library created for children, tweens, and teens. This series is made possible by a “Science Is Everywhere” LSTA grant (Library Services and Technology Act) administered by the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. These funds enable the West Tisbury library to provide opportunities for kids and families to participate in enjoyable and engaging programs while creating positive experiences with topics in STEM.

For more information about this series and a complete list of “Science is Everywhere” programs, please contact young adult librarian Laura Hearn at the West Tisbury library.