Three weeks ago, much beloved and longtime Islander Will Luckey was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Luckey is well known on the Island as a musician and teacher. He and his band were recently featured in a story in the MV Times, “Forty Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie.” Luckey is currently at Mass General Hospital, and a GoFundMe page has been established to help cover the financial burden of medical bills, travel and living expenses.