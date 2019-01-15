Island Housing Trust receives $9,375 donation

Feiner Real Estate recently awarded $9,375 to the Island Housing Trust as part of their Client’s Choice Program, according to a press release. The program allows clients to choose a local charity to which Feiner Real Estate will donate 10 percent of its commission on every property sale. This particular donation came from the sale of three properties in which the clients all selected affordable housing as their charity of choice.

To date the program has donated over $75,000 to local Island nonprofits, according to the release.

“After having a business for 40 years, I wanted to add a new element by making it a benevolent business,” Jim Feiner of Feiner Real Estate told The Times. “I want to make a difference in our community. There are so many worthy causes on the Island.”

Feiner said that each charity benefits differently, but every donation helps in one way or another:

“Everything we do in our small community has an impact; I am happy to support these charitable organizations that are beneficial to so many people.”

Feiner said he is happy to provide clients with their choice of charity, and will continue to support Island nonprofits into the future. “I think it’s a really fun way to enrich the Island community, and hopefully get people to become donors themselves.”