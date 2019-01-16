To the Editor:

On Christmas Eve, the Salvation Army completed its Red Kettle Collection on the Island for 2018. Our service to the Island continues.

One hundred percent of the funds raised through this annual effort are used to provide assistance to Islanders in need. These services are available year-round, and include but are not limited to assistance with rent, food, fuel, and transportation. Sixty percent of our annual budget is allotted to housing assistance alone.

With the continued generosity of all, we will fulfill our mission, which is to “meet human needs in His name without discrimination” for years to come.

We wish to thank our volunteers, who donated almost 300 hours standing by the Red Kettles.

We thank the merchants who each year grant us permission to place kettles at their businesses: Cronig’s Markets, Edgartown Stop & Shop, Ace Hardware, DeBettencourt’s Gas Station, Rockland Trust, Mardell’s Gift Shop, Reliable Market, Shirley’s Hardware, Vineyard Cash & Carry, Woodland Grill, Vineyard Propane, M.V. Wine & Spirits, Al’s Package Store, Northline Shell, Your Market, Our Market, Jim’s Package Store, and Lapels Dry Cleaners.

If you would like more information on how we are serving and/or how you can help, please call us at 774-563-9436. You may also write to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1996, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Please remember that “needs know no season.”

Richard S. Reinhardsen, chairperson

Martha’s Vineyard Service Unit, Salvation Army