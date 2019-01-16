Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 7-11, 2019

Chilmark

Jan. 9, Pauline B. Grose, trustee of the Pauline B. Grose Revocable Trust, sold 9 Quitsa Lane to Quitsa Viewshed LLC for $1,520,000.

Jan. 10, Pauline B. Grose, trustee of the Pauline B. Grose Revocable Trust, sold a lot off South Road to James D. Sperling, Virginia A. Loeb, and David Loeb for $153,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 7, Sandra Kelly Sinclair, n/k/a Sandra A. Clark, sold 14 Washque Ave. to Timothy C. Penicaud and Zoe Turcotte for $410,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 11, John E. Ryder, Jr., Trustee of the John E. Ryder Jr. Trust-2016, sold 227 Lake Street to Catherine M. Gagnon and Lauren E. J. Dinan, trustees of the Dinan Family Irrevocable Trust, for $1,000,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 11, 40 Simon Athearn Road LLC, 135 Old Herring Creek Road LLC, 155 John Cottle Road LLC, 165 Old Herring Creek Road LLC, 170 John Cottle Road LLC, and 100 John Cottle Road LLC sold 165 Old Herring Creek Road, 135 Old Herring Creek Road, 155 John Cottle Road, 170 John Cottle Road, 10 and 100 John Cottle Road, and 40 Simon Athearn Road to S. Fain Hackney, Trustee of West Tisbury Holdings Realty Trust, for $32,500,000.