Travel alert: Service interruptions possible

The Steamship Authority has issued the following travel alert:

The National Weather Service is tracking a winter storm that has the potential for high winds on Sunday, January 20, 2019. The current forecasts call for gusts of more than 40 mph at certain points during the storm. Service disruptions are possible, especially on the Nantucket route, during the storm.

For additional information please refer to www.weather.gov.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check the Authority’s website for further updates.

To make or modify a reservation please call 508.477.8600, online at www.steamshipauthority.com, or visit one of the terminals.