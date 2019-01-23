The bad, the good, and the pillow

To the Editor:

My husband was recently hospitalized in Boston, and I needed to make a quick trip to the Vineyard to gather clothes and medicine for him. I made the trip down on Jan. 9, and unfortunately in my stressed state, left the suitcase and a hospital wedge pillow on the luggage cart and boarded the bus with only the backpack I was carrying. I drove to Plymouth before realizing my huge mistake. I raced back to the ferry and arrived about 8:25 pm. I tried to ask in the terminal building, but they refused to let me in, and just said there was no luggage there. The parking lot was dark, and they proceeded to turn off the exterior lights of the building. Alone in the dark, I knew I needed to find a hotel room for the night.

The next morning I went down when the first boat arrived and explained my situation to Ally, who was working at the window in the terminal. She could not have been more helpful and compassionate. She called Vineyard Haven, where they found my luggage and pillow. They put it on the next boat to Woods Hole and John, the “Lost and Found Man,” was put in charge of retrieving it. The suitcase came on the next boat, but unfortunately the pillow was nowhere to be found. John said he would look for it, and if it was found, would ship it to me in Boston, since I needed to return to Boston to be at the hospital. He called a few hours later and said they had found it and would put it on a boat to Woods Hole and then ship it to me.

But the story doesn’t end here. John called me with the news of “an accident.” The pillow was put on a freighter, and unfortunately blew into the ocean as they were docking. The story could have ended there, but John went the extra step to buy another pillow and send it to me! Goodness and compassion still exist in this world!

So, a few Steamship employees went the extra step to help someone in a very stressful situation. I would like to recognize them for their efforts and thank them from the bottom of my heart.

Helen Salamone

Edgartown