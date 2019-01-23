Carrollton will play at Katharine Cornell Theater

The Christian contemporary band Carrollton comes to the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven on Friday, Feb. 1, at 7 pm. Their popular song “Made for This” has played on television during NFL playoff games, during the 2018 Olympic Games, and on a Jeep commercial.

The band members hail from the heartland, Kentucky and Ohio, and their song, “Holding on to You,” made it onto the Christian Airplay Billboard magazine chart.

Tickets for the Vineyard show are $17 each for general admission online, or $22 at the door on the day of the concert. You can also purchase VIP tickets for a meet and greet with the band at 5:30 pm for $27 each. Tickets are available at thelighthouseevents.com/show/carrollton.

For more information, call Lisa at 508-560-3678.