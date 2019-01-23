Comcast service is moody

To the Editor:

Comcast customer service should not depend on the the mood of a Comcast employee — as I was led to believe at the start of a recent conversation with Comcast’s call center in York, Pa.

Q: “Why was I able to get a free tech visit from Comcast to deliver and install free new equipment — when my neighbors are being denied this same service?”

A: “Because the agent was very nice; maybe she was in a good mood that day.”

Pressed on the uniqueness of Comcast’s “mood” business model, the agent admitted, “Maybe because your equipment was old and no longer capable of delivery all the services you pay for.” Services I was paying for but not receiving? Voice activation, access to Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime movies, and bunch of other stuff.

Turns out no “good mood” or “niceness” required. You simply need to be smart enough to ask. Comcast will not tell you what you’re entitled to for free. But when you ask, when you know what you’re entitled to, Comcast will send over a technician to install new equipment (X1 boxes and X1 remotes) — all at no additional cost to you.

Anne Sylvester

Oak Bluffs