Forum to consider limiting sale of plastic bottles

Plastic Free MV, a group of concerned students at West Tisbury School, is working to reduce the amount of plastic in our environment. The group recently had a bylaw placed on the town warrants for Chilmark and West Tisbury (and will know next week if the measure gets on the Aquinnah warrant). This bylaw limits the sale and distribution of plastic water and soda bottles under 34 ounces.

Plastic Free MV is holding a public forum at the West Tisbury library on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 pm to discuss the bylaw.