Here we blow again

The Steamship Authority has issued the following weather alert for Thursday, Jan. 24.

“The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch covering the morning and afternoon of Thursday, January 24, 2019,” the alert states. “Sustained winds of between 25 mph and 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast. Service disruptions are possible on both routes.”

