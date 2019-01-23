‘Intro to Watercolor Illustration’ with Mariah MacGregor.

Join us at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 5 pm for an “Intro to Watercolor Illustration” class with Mariah MacGregor. This class will introduce watercolor painting and character-drawing basics geared toward illustrating from a text. Whether you are interested in children’s book illustration, or illustrating poetry or cookbooks, get it started here! Art materials will be supplied, but please come with a text or excerpt you’d like to illustrate.

Mariah is the art teacher at the Chilmark School. She has a B.F.A. and M.A.T. from the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston. After living in Boston, New York City, and the North Shore, she returned to the Island to teach.

