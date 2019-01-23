Live Life on Fire: A creative mini-retreat led by Jennifer Knight

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 5:45 pm, all are invited to the West Tisbury library for a creative mini-retreat with Jennifer Knight. How often do you find yourself rushing from one fire to put out the next? It’s easy to get lost in day-to-day tasks and emergencies. Instead, spark your own inner fire and empower yourself to create the life of your dreams. According to a press release, Knight is an intuitive life coach and transformational facilitator who creates, nourishes, and shares safe, sacred space. From a place of deeply grounded presence, she inspires others to reconnect with their inner wise selves.

Using guided visualization, breath work, journaling, and paint, she allows people to discover the power of their own creative inner fire to birth positive change, be present with ourselves, our friends, and our families, and create the life that we desire.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so preregistration is recommended. Please contact the library to reserve your space at 508-693-3366. For more information, please visit mamasignite.com.