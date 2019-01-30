Scottish honor

1 of 16

The Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard hosted the annual Burns Nicht Supper on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the P.A. Club. Festivities were filled with plaid, bagpipes, and haggis as they celebrated the “life and genius of Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns.” Closer to home, the bard of Edgartown, Steve Ewing, shared this reflection with the Times.

Twas a Braw Bricht Moonlicht Nicht

By Steve Ewing

Men dressed up like ladies

women tartan sharp

Pipe major leads the haggis

made up of cheap sheep parts

Where whisky flows like water

fresh as Highland streams

The pipes they screech and holler

songs rise in Scottish dreams

In the dreary dead of winter

we toast our Rabbie Burns

The Bard of our sweet homeland

where Highland hearts return

A tiny rugged country

full of feisty stubborn folk

Where freedom rang out proudly

before this country woke

The night is bright with music

old songs lift to the skies

“Auld Lang Syne,” “Loch Lomond”

the bagpipe howls and cries

We wind down with a blessing Gaelic

in our native tongue

We praise our bonny homeland

where freedom’s bell first rung

Tho sure as Scots have scattered

around our wider world

We sing of peace for all mankind

and pray this song is heard