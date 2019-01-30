Take more steps for year-round rentals

To the Editor:

I, too, support warrant articles that will apply the revenue from taxing short-term rentals to the problem of affordable year-round housing. I agree with the recent letter from Bruce Nevin (Jan. 22, “More property owners need to rent year-round”) that simply building more housing is not the answer. I agree that the tax on short-term rentals may help discourage absentee investors in the Vineyard rental market. But to encourage landlords to be responsible to the year-round community, I would go further.

I suggest that 1) at least some of this tax revenue be used as a positive incentive, by reducing the tax charged to properties that are rented year-round; 2) that some of this tax be used to provide more affordable housing, assisted living, and long-term care for our growing elderly community; 3) that those households that provide short-term housing via such agencies as Airbnb must have the owner living onsite during rental periods; and 4) that they be subjected to those building/fire/health/septic inspections that licensed hotels and lodging facilities are each year.

Frederick Rundlet

Tisbury