Turf vs. grass coming to a head Monday

A consultant for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School athletics project has shared a rendering of what the athletic fields would look like, as the school committee is days away from voting on the recommendation.

Chris Huntress, president of Huntress Associates, shared the rendering in an email.

The project has been a contentious one for several years between the Field Fund, which advocates for grass fields, and MV@Play, which is pushing for synthetic turf.

The Times has also received numerous other letters and comments on both sides of the issue.

The school committee meeting is scheduled for 5 pm Monday at MVRHS in the library meeting room.