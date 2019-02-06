Book Talk: ‘Joyce’s Way’ with Susan Klein and Alan Brigish

New date: On Saturday, Feb. 16, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a book talk with local authors Susan Klein and Alan Brigish. According to a press release, Klein and Brigish will present their new book, “Joyce’s Way,” an “inspirational and unpretentious story of accepting and meeting the challenges of parenthood, especially when raising a child with a disability.” Books will be available for purchase and signing, and all “Joyce’s Way” proceeds at the sale will be donated to Camp Jabberwocky. Refreshments served. This event is free and open to the public.

Susan Klein is a storyteller, editor, workshop leader, narrative/story consultant for the stage and page, and presentation coach. Born and educated in South Africa, Alan Brigish has lived in the U.S. for over 40 years. He currently resides, year-round, in West Tisbury.

Their book relates the life and love of Joyce Brigish, her husband Alan, and their children, Cy, Hal, and Jackie. In 1968, when Alan and Joyce’s first child, Cy (Cyril Quintin), was born with Down syndrome, the couple immediately made the decision to keep their family together — ignoring endless advice to put Cy in an institution and go on with their lives.

The story unfolds through the day-to-day challenges, frustrations, and triumphs of advocating for a child who is clearly not like most others, offering him every opportunity to reach his potential educationally, socially, and spiritually. With a desire for the inclusion of all people with disabilities, Joyce Brigish embodied the kindness and patience as well as the diligence and fortitude necessary to change public sentiment concerning people who, historically, have been marginalized.