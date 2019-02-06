Hebrew Center to host Vineyard Wind hearing

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Army Corps of Engineers are coming to to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center to talk about Vineyard Wind on Feb. 12. BOEM is crafting an environmental impact statement about Vineyard Wind’s construction and operation plan, and will seek public comment at the hearing regarding it. The Army Corps of Engineers will also be present to seek comment on a permit application from Vineyard Wind relative to the Rivers and Harbors Act and the Clean Water Act.

Vineyard Wind intends to install a wind farm 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, which will comprise between 80 and 100 turbines, two service platforms, and extensive submarine cable.

Vineyard Wind recently asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to redo an energy capacity auction because the wind company’s claimed status as a “renewable technology resource,” a classification conferring the ability “to bid a lower prices,” was not acknowledged, according to the industry site Utility Dive.

“The commission took no action,” Vineyard Wind spokesman Scott Farmelant emailed. “The hope is the commission will accept [Vineyard Wind’s] motion and redo the auction.”

Farmelant went on to write the auction represents “a potential revenue stream for [Vineyard Wind] outside its PPAs (power purchase agreements) with the [Massachusetts] electric distribution companies. [Vineyard Wind] is seeking to participate in the auctions as a renewable resource, an option that’s available to generators of solar, onshore wind, hydro, etc.”