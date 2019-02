On Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 5 pm, Jan Buhrman will teach a class on how to make a traditional French bouillabaisse, a fish stew originating in the port city of Marseille. The class takes place at Kitchen Porch catering in the Airport Business Park. The bouillabaisse will be enjoyed with a citrus salad, and followed by a chocolate soufflé. Bring your own wine. Contact 508-645-5000, or visit classes@kitchenporch.com for more information.