Tisbury: Ready for Valentine’s Day?

Heard on Main Street: Was it the roar of all those loud Patriots fans or that wonderful team that won the Super Bowl? The success of the Patriots made us all winners!

If you forgot, tonight at 6 pm, Thursday, Feb. 7, is the meeting to find out more about the proposed addition to the Vineyard Haven library. The architect and Vision Committee will meet to talk with you and find out what you think should be done. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Thanks once again to our Tisbury EMTs and wonderful folks in the emergency room at our Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for their careful treatment of my husband Donald. He was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital for further attention, and is now safely home again. Those trips also were made easier by our friends at the Steamship Authority, who always do their best to make our travel plans work.

Who controls the actions of the taxis at the Steamship terminal? One nearly cut through the line of people walking off the boat last Sunday afternoon, including a group of very well-behaved young Vineyard hockey players. That big white taxi then forced his way in, cutting off the car in front of mine as we were coming off the boat. I should have taken down the name of the taxi company.

Then early on Monday morning, another taxi came close to running me down even as I was walking in the pedestrian crosswalk towards the terminal. I did not take note of that taxi company either. Next time I will be prepared. Is this a police matter or a Steamship Authority issue?

Ready for Valentine’s Day? Adults and teens ages 12 and up are invited to make some Chocolate Truffles to share with people you love. This takes place at the Vineyard Haven library on Saturday, Feb. 9, during Adult Crafts at 3 pm.

The new V.H. library program called “Belly Babies: Prenatal Storytime for Parents-to-Be” meets on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 pm. Meet special guests Jacqueline Boyle, author of “Can’t Wait to Meet You,” and Susan Lupone Stonis, author of “Hey, Little Baby.” Both stories encourage early literacy, starting before the baby is born. “Hey, Little Baby” is helpful for those with big brothers- and sisters-to-be. Enjoy music, light snacks, and information about early literacy, free for all soon-to-be parents and parents of new babies.

Next Tuesday, Feb 12, at 7 pm at our library, you can hear Herb Foster tell you about his new book, “Ghetto to Ghetto: Yiddish and Jive in Everyday Life.” Books will be sold, and refreshments will be served.

Tuesday marks the 210th birthday of Abe Lincoln; did you know? In his second Inaugural Address he said, “With malice toward none, with charity for all … let us strive … to … achieve … a just and lasting peace.” What is taking us so long?

Our sweet granddaughters are thoroughly enjoying their sports on ice as they battle hockey teams from all over. Ages ago in my day, girls played field hockey. Not now. It is amazing to see these youngsters tucking their ponytails under their helmets while sometimes sporting pink ice skates. But they are little demons on the ice. Ask any of their opponents, especially this year.

The Vineyard Conservation Society plans an exploration of Spring Point, a hidden gem of pristine unspoiled beach on Chilmark’s North Shore on Sunday, Feb. 10. They will walk along the cliff and then head back along the beach for a short cleanup. Gloves and bags for the cleanup will be available. Call 508-693-9588 for info and to preregister (required). Carpooling is recommended; no dogs.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Sunday to James O’Donnell and

Jainaba Burton-Sundman. Monday belongs to Judy Pachico. Happy birthday next Tuesday to Simone Davis, Eli Thomas Hanschka, and Nat Benjamin. Many happy returns to our lovely granddaughter Fiona Mayhew on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: It’s not new but still true: Some days you’re the bug, some days you’re the windshield.