Public hearing for ‘Old Variety Store’ continues

The public hearing for the demolition and reconstruction of the Old Variety Store in Oak Bluffs will continue next month after members of the Cottage City Historic District Commission decided they still needed more information.

The project received a mixed bag of scorn and praise from several Oak Bluffs residents and stakeholders when the commission opened the public hearing last month.

The dilapidated building, known as the Old Variety Store, sits on a 0.04 acre property purchased by Joseph Moujabber, a co-owner of Nancy’s restaurant, in December 2017, for $700,000. Engineer George Sourati and architect Ethan McMorrow were hired to design a new structure for the downtown location.

At their monthly meeting Wednesday, commissioners said the project’s plans needed some fine tuning to the plans and an updated project narrative. Commissioners wanted detailed information on the architectural specifics, materials used, and an updated applicant narrative.

The project will need approval from several other town departments before construction can begin. Sourati said he had not set up meetings with other departments because he wanted to work the plans out with the commission.

Commissioner Matt Cramer said he was happy with the progress of the plans.

Sourati asked the commission if they could close the public hearing and get the project moving, but the commission said they still needed more information. There were no comments from the public at Wednesday’s meeting.

The public hearing for the project will continue on March 13 at 5 pm in the Oak Bluffs library meeting room.