The story behind the story

Ever been late returning a book to the library?

How about 73 years late?

Last week, The Silver Spring Library in Maryland got a surprise in the mail — a book that was 73 years overdue was returned to the library by mail. A Canadian woman named Mora Gregg had a book checked out for her in 1946 when she was two years old. Gregg’s family moved to Canada not long after and the book went with them. 73 years later, Gregg found the book and felt it was time to return it. As with many other things we read about, there’s a Vineyard connection.

The book is called “The Postman,” a small picture 32-page book about a man who delivers the mail. It was written by Charlotte Kuh, a frequent visitor to Martha’s Vineyard. Starting in the 1920s, Kuh vacationed on the Island every summer and would stay off Beach Plum Road in Menemsha, sailing and relaxing with her family.

“The Postman” is one of the books in the “Happy Hour Series.” The series includes other picture books about a policeman, a fireman, an engineer, a motorman, and a delivery man. The books were illustrated by famed children’s illustrator Kurt Wiese, who is known for illustrating the “Freddy the Pig” book series.

Kuh also wrote a longer chapter book too called “A Train-A Boat-And An Island” about her travels to Bermuda.

Catherine Thompson, one of Kuh’s grandchildren, has lived on the Island for the past 30 years and currently lives in Chilmark. Two of Kuh’s other grandchildren also live in Chilmark — Mary Ambulos, who is the secretary at the Chilmark School and Sarah Kuh, the program director at Vineyard Health Care Access.

Inheriting a love of books from her grandmother, Thompson worked as a librarian in the Chilmark and Aquinnah libraries. Thompson told The Times she grew up with the Happy Hour books and loved them all. Over the years, she has collected several books in the series including her own copy of “The Postman.”

Along with writing books, Charlotte Kuh was a teacher and a trustee at the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago. Thompson said her grandmother was involved in all aspects of family and children welfare in Chicago.

When Thompson heard the story about her grandmother’s book being returned to a library after 73 years she said it put a smile on her face.

“I love the story that my grandmother’s book was the one returned after being away for 73 years. What librarian wouldn’t love an overdue book story?” Thompson said.