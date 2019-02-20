Art exhibit and reception featuring Albert O. Fischer

On Saturday, March 2, from 3:30 to 5 pm, all are invited to an art reception at the West Tisbury library to honor the work of Island artist Albert O. Fischer. According to a press release, this exhibit, titled “Up-Island,” features photographs that have been taken over the past five years. The exhibit will be displayed in the library’s community room throughout the month of March. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Fischer was born at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in 1949. He grew up on the Keith Farm in Chilmark, and attended Island schools. He was drafted into the Army at age 20, and served one year in Vietnam in the infantry. After the war, he returned home and worked on commercial fishing boats for four years. He managed an estate in Aquinnah for 36 years, and he is presently semiretired and managing two smaller properties.

Fischer has always loved photography. On his way back from Vietnam in 1970, his plane stopped in Japan, and he bought a Minolta SRT 102 35mm camera with numerous lenses. Buying this camera helped him to heal from the war. Albert lives in West Tisbury with his wife Linda and his dog Beatrice. They have four grown children. He loves fishing and gardening, and has a passion for photography.