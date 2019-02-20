Coming up at the Chilmark library

The Chilmark library hosts another Chowder and a Chat, this time with Chilmark board of selectmen chair Jim Malkin on Saturday, Feb. 23, at noon. The library invites guests to drop in and ask questions, learn about what’s going on locally, or just come say hello.

On Feb. 27, at 5 pm, join artist Elizabeth Whelan at the Chilmark library for a drawing class, where the artist will guide participants through the process of drawing a still life composition in pencil on paper. Materials will be provided, or you can bring your own.

Whelan is an artist working from her studio on Chappaquiddick. She paints in oil on canvas, specializing in portraits and figurative work. She also paints maritime scenes, landscapes, and still life, and accepts commissions in all genres. She teaches private art classes and group lessons. To see her work and learn more, visit elizabethwhelan.com.