Court Report: Feb. 11-15

Feb. 11, 2019

John M. Dowling, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/30/71, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 14, 2019

Ryan E. Cabral, West Tisbury; DOB 12/26/78, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

John M. Dowling, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/30/71, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

John M. Dowling, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/30/71, assault and battery on a family/household member: guilty, probation for 18 months, must pay $50 VW, $65 PSF and must attend batterers’ program and remain alcohol free; threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault d battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Alladin M. El-Akkod, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/25/57, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Erin L. Leone, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/11/83, disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Anthony Richard Marcantonio, Edgartown; DOB 2/23/89, leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for six months, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Feb. 15, 2019

Patrick Masse, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/1/64, assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled: guilty — one year in the house of correction suspended, probation for 18 months, must pay $90 VW, $65 PSF and receive counseling to include anger issues.

Patrick Masse, Edgartown; DOB 4/1/64, operating motor vehicle with revoked license as a habitual traffic offender: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; no inspection sticker: not responsible; failure to wear a seat belt: not responsible.

Alistair James Morgan, Chilmark; DOB 3/21/96, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, OUI-drugs, second offense (drug not identified): continued to pretrial conference.