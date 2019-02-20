MVCS announces 2019 Possible Dreams fundraiser

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services recently announced that this year’s Possible Dreams will take place on Sunday, July 28, at the historic Tilton Farm, 52 Middle Rd., in West Tisbury. The agency’s largest annual fundraiser, Possible Dreams benefits the six core programs of MVCS that, according to a press release, serve a third of Islanders every year. Since its inception, Possible Dreams has raised more than $8 million for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

MVCS welcomes back Possible Dreams chair Liza May, and professional fundraising auctioneer Sherry Truhlar of Red Apple Auctions. Also making a comeback this year is Fund‐a‐Need, giving bidders the opportunity to raise their paddles to donate at a level that is comfortable to them in order to help solve a pressing issue on Martha’s Vineyard.

Additional features of this year’s Possible Dreams include a Possible Dreams Raffle (five unique raffle items at 1 ticket for $10, 3 for $25, and 12 for $100); a Golden Ticket Raffle (three unique Vineyard experiences at $100 each); Super Dreams Online Auction (15 unique items and experiences); 12 Dreams of Summer, including unique, sought-after Vineyard experiences; and live entertainment, savory fare, and assorted beverages.

“We want to emphasize that this year’s event will be fun and festive, and there will be something for everyone, especially leading up to July 28th,” said Liza May, Possible Dreams chair, in the press release. “With raffle and Golden Ticket sales in advance of the event, a new online Super Dreams auction, and volunteer opportunities, it is the hope that everyone who wants to can participate in some way.”

Tickets are $100 per person. For more information, visit mvcommunityservices.org.