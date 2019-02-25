Center Street work continues in Tisbury

Center Street construction will be affecting traffic for another week. - George Brennan

The Town of Tisbury DPW is continuing work on Center Street drainage, which will result in road closures and detours through Friday.

The work, which will be done daily from 6 am to 6 pm, will cause disruptions on Center Street, William and Center, and Franklin and Center, according to the alert.

“No road closures or parking bans anticipated until mid-March,” the alert states. At that time, the final phase and paving will be done. “Thanks for your cooperation [and] patience with this project. We greatly appreciate it.”

