Land Bank purchase prompts traffic worries

To the Editor:

On Feb. 22, the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank held a public hearing on its recent purchase on Herring Creek Road.

The Land Bank serves a very valuable purpose. As its mission statement makes clear, it protects and conserves land all over the Island. However, it also states these properties are to have shared use with visitors, and it will be respectful of those affected by the newly acquired acreage.

It is commendable that it has bought 4.7 acres of land, including two swaths of beach, just east of the Tashmoo Lake inlet which abuts Tisbury’s only town beach. But its impact on the town, neighbors, beachgoers, fishermen, and families alike, will not all be positive. The Land Bank did suggest working with the town on the pubic beach’s vehicle access, and with neighbors’ apprehensions, but thus far, the concerns that have been voiced about the inevitable traffic jams, pollution, and potential child endangerment have gone largely unresolved.

Last year, the Land Bank took in more than $1 million a month from real estate sales; I am sure, with these funds, it can find ways to work more constructively with the town and its residents.

I look forward to the next public hearing on this very important issue. Please attend.

Harriet Barrow

Vineyard Haven