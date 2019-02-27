This Was Then: Fernando de Noronha

The year was 1830. William Lambert of Tisbury was serving as mate of the ship Eagle of New Bedford, whaling off Brazil. The ship was anchored off the island of Fernando de Noronha, more than 200 miles northeast of the Brazilian mainland.

Fernando de Noronha is the tip of an extinct volcano submerged deep under the Atlantic. The rocky but picturesque main isle is less than seven square miles in area. During the 19th century, Brazil used this tiny, isolated island as a penal colony. A population of more than 1,500 criminals — mostly convicted murderers — were banished there for some 150 years, watched by a small garrison of soldiers, and surrounded by a vast and unforgiving ocean.

Lambert went ashore to “obtain refreshment,” according to a news account, but disappeared. After waiting for three days, a large search party, including the captain, went to investigate. None returned. The remaining crew of the Eagle waited offshore for another six days, until another American whaler, the Euphrates, arrived. The crew accepted their offer to take them aboard and help navigate the Eagle back to New Bedford, and so they departed.

But the missing men were fine. Although their delay was never explained, after they discovered that their ship had left without them, the 12 mariners set out for the distant Brazilian mainland in two open whaleboats. They were discovered and rescued by the crew of another whaler, the Rodman Joy, and transported to New Bedford just a day or two after the Eagle arrived. Lambert went back home to the Vineyard to start a family with his new wife.

But Fernando de Noronha wasn’t finished with Vineyard adventurers.

The year was 1863. Two Vineyard whaling ships anchored together off Fernando de Noronha. The brig Kate Cory had at least a half-dozen Chilmark men aboard, including the captain, Stephen Flanders, the first mate, Andrew Hillman, and the second mate, Isaac Weeks. The bark Lafayette had at least another eight Vineyarders, including the captain, William Lewis of West Tisbury, the first mate, Frank Cottle of Chilmark, and the second mate, Edwin Look of Chilmark, together with a gang of teenage Vineyard boys, the youngest of whom was 14-year-old cabin boy Ulysses Mayhew of West Tisbury.

Scurvy was wracking some of the crewmen, and they needed to obtain fresh food. While they may have arrived with concerns about Brazilian murderers, they ran into trouble they weren’t expecting — a notorious Confederate raider, the sloop-of-war CSS Alabama, anchored in the island’s small, partially hidden harbor.

The Alabama and its mostly British crew (“rebel pirates,” as the New York Times called them) had boarded, captured, burned (or sometimes ransomed) dozens of Union merchant vessels over the preceding eight months, across half the globe (beginning with another island whaler, Ocmulgee, the previous fall).

The Alabama promptly boarded the Lafayette, and within minutes had set the whaling ship afire and taken the crew prisoners. The Kate Cory was similarly seized and burned, its crew removed. All of the prisoners were put ashore, against the wishes of the island’s governor, and for months they lived with the Brazilian convicts. Eventually, word reached the American consul on the Brazilian mainland, who sent a small vessel to bring the castaways back to the U.S.

The prison was closed in 1957, and most of Fernando de Noronha was formally protected in 1988 as a national maritime park. In 2001, it was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and today the island serves as a preserve for dolphins, sea turtles, and tropical seabirds.

Chris Baer teaches photography and graphics at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. His book, “Martha’s Vineyard Tales,” containing many “This Was Then” columns, was released in June.