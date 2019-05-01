Free Pilates classes with Judy Kranz

Starting May 10, the West Tisbury library will offer four free Pilates classes with local instructor Judy Kranz on Fridays from 4 to 5 pm. According to a press release, all levels are welcome. Sign up ahead by calling 508-693-3366, or drop by and join us. Classes meet May 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Please wear comfortable clothing, and bring a yoga mat if you have one. The library will have additional mats if needed. This series is free and open to the public.

Judy Kranz has been a Vineyard summer girl since she was 3 years old. At 25 she moved to New York City to become a dancer and an actress. In 2001, due to dance-related injuries, she found the Pilates method, and was amazed to see how much stronger she became and how much her joint pain was reduced. She became a comprehensively certified instructor in 2004, and a teacher trainer in 2009. Having moved full-time to the Vineyard in 2011, she currently teaches at the Y and the Field Club in Edgartown, and has her own studio, Island Pilates, in Oak Bluffs. She believes fervently in the Pilates method because it works to enable spinal flexibility, longer and stronger muscles, and a strong core. People leave class feeling taller and energized because “Movement Heals.”