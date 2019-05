Summercamp general manager and 20-year Martha’s Vineyard resident Tania Pereira, beginning this summer, will serve as regional manager for Amesbury-based hotel collection Lark Hotels. According to a press release, in her new role, Pereira will oversee the operations and guest relations at Summercamp, as well as Edgartown sibling properties the Sydney, the Richard, the Christopher, and the forthcoming Edgartown Inn.