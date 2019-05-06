Vineyard Support Sharks medal at the Special Olympics swim meet

Six Vineyard Support Sharks competed in the 25th annual Special Olympics State Qulaifying Tournament for Swimming at Bridgewater State University on Sunday, April 28th.

For the 25 meter freestyle, Mark Baird placed second (0:52.22), Celeste Ewing placed third (0:46.19), Amanda Kram placed second (0:55.95), David Lambert placed second (0:41.75), and Nathan LeBlanc placed third (0:55.75). In the 25 meter backstroke, Celeste Ewing brought home gold with a time of 0:57.9. Nathan LaBlanc swam it in 1:10.31 for second place, and David Lambert placed third in his age group in 0:51.66. Grace Carrol, who also swims for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School swim team, placed second in the 50 meter freestyle (0:56.27), and third in the 50 meter backstroke (1:31.16). The team trained with Coaches Jen Passafiume, Charlotte Hammond, and Brynn Rickstand at the YMCA once a week since fall to get ready for the meet.