Corrections officer terminated after gun license rejected

Corrections officer Jeremy Colon has been terminated by the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department, according to Sheriff Robert Ogden.

“As of April 30, Mr. Colon was delivered by hand and by U.S. Mail a notice of termination,” Sheriff Ogden told The Times. He added that Special Sheriff James Neville notified Colon in a telephone call.

The hand delivery was an attempt, Sheriff Ogden said, as Colon was not at home or on-Island when the notice was brought to his residence.

Colon went before Judge James McGovern on April 26 during a civil session of Edgartown District Court to appeal a Class A gun license denial by the Edgartown Police Department. At the appeal, Edgartown Police Sgt. Joel DeRoche testified that his department uncovered evidence that Colon had allegedly broken his former wife’s nose and sent a curse-laden text message in violation of a restraining order.

Colon told Judge McGovern he sought the gun license because he felt like he “should be able to have the opportunity to defend [his] family just like anyone else.”

In the denial letter to Colon, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee wrote Colon was “deemed to be an unsuitable person with regard to his application” due to police incidents in 2013 and 2014 and a protection order in 2014 and also because his application was completed “untruthfully.”

In an appeal letter, Colon wrote that he answered no to question 10 in his license application (”Are you now, or have you ever been the subject of a restraining order issued pursuant to M.G.L. 209a, or a similar order issued by another jurisdiction?”) because of “a confusion in verbiage.” In New York, he wrote, a restraining order is called a “protection order”.

Colon told Judge McGovern he and his ex-wife had a “very toxic relationship” but nothing he was arrested for translated into a conviction. He also said that “federally” he saw no reason why he couldn’t obtain the license.

Judge McGovern took the matter under advisement in the courtroom and denied the appeal later the same day.

Sheriff Odgen declined to comment further on Colon’s termination, describing the matter as an internal issue.