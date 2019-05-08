Babe Ruth recap

Three Island teams, the Makos, HammerHeads and Dogfish, compete in the Gateway Babe Ruth Regional Spring League this season.

The Makos, coached by Cole Wingate, are off to a hot start at 5-0. Eighth-grade pitchers Cam Napior and Liam Marek, along with seventh-grader Sam Zach, have led to three shutouts thus far. They had their toughest task on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader against Falmouth-Canal. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Luciano Baldwin placed a squeeze bunt between the pitcher and third baseman, allowing Cole Lambert to score the winning run in a 6-5 victory.

The HammerHeads, with Chris Porterfield at the helm, have started the season well at 2-2. With strong pitching from Tobey Roberts and Finn Lewis, they split games with the Dogfish, lost a close 2-0 decision to the Makos and beat Lower Cape, 5-4.

Coach George Hearn’s Dogfish started slow but earned their first win on Friday against the HammerHeads. Harper Hearn pitched five strong innings, giving up one run, while catcher Nick Cranston was solid behind the plate and drove in three runs as the Dogfish won 11-5 and improved to 1-3.