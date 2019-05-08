‘Exploring Unity Consciousness’: Meditation, tai chi, yoga, chi kung

Beginning Wednesday, May 15, from 11 am to 12 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a free workshop series led by Reiki master Ed Merck and tai chi instructor Ty Romijn. According to a press release, the series, titled “Exploring Unity Consciousness,” will meet on six Wednesday mornings throughout the spring. Participants will practice meditation, tai chi, yoga, and chi kung, and will learn how these time-honored spiritual disciplines all have the same root purpose — to help us live from a level of consciousness where we perceive ourselves and the wider world as interconnected. Come explore the “how to” of each discipline, as well as the connections among them.

Signup is required, and participants are asked to commit to all six sessions: May 15, 22, and 29, and June 5, 12, and 19, from 11 am to 12 pm. Please contact the West Tisbury library to reserve your space: 508-693-3366. This series is free and open to the public.

Ed Merck has been a full-time resident of the Vineyard since 2013. Prior to that he worked in higher education as a strategic planning and finance executive. Ed is a certified yoga instructor, Reiki master, on-Island meditation teacher, tai chi student, and performing musician.

Ty Romijn moved to the Island in 2014. He currently practices acupuncture and zero balancing at Vineyard Complementary Medicine. He is on the faculty of the Institute of Taoist Education and Acupuncture, as well as the Zero Balancing Health Association. He has been practicing tai chi ch’uan and chi kung for the past 25 years, teaching for nearly 20 years. He loves to explore the Island and coast via paddleboard.