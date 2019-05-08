Mother’s Day portraits with Lynn Christoffers

On Sunday, May 12, from 2 to 4 pm at the West Tisbury library, photographer Lynn Christoffers will offer free portraits to all grandmothers, mothers, and families in honor of Mother’s Day. Ms. Christoffers will take photos in the library’s children’s room and will send you a .jpeg via email. Bring your own mother, grandmother, children, or whoever is special to you, to help celebrate Mother’s Day. No pets, please. This event is free and open to the public.

Lynn Christoffers has exhibited her photography and mixed-media installations since 1988, both in New York and on Martha’s Vineyard. She is a graduate of the New York University master of arts program in studio art/photography. Her photos appear frequently in the Martha’s Vineyard Times, and recently have been featured in Martha’s Vineyard Magazine, Cape Cod Life and Home, the Boston Globe, ASMP Bulletin, Vineyard Style, and Arts & Ideas. Book projects include over 300 color photos in “Victoria Trumbull’s Martha’s Vineyard” and “Cats of Martha’s Vineyard.”