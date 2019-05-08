Upcoming events at the Island libraries

Immigration and Migration for Genealogists is the second in a series of family history courses offered by Island libraries. The course takes place at the Edgartown library on Monday, May 13, from 1 to 3 pm. The class covers immigration trends in the U.S., migration trends, and more.

The Vineyard Haven library hosts Movie Night with the film “First Man,” about the first manned mission to the moon. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy and begins at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 14 at the library.

On Thursday, May 16, at 7 pm the Vineyard Haven library continues its Great Decisions series with “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested.” According to the library’s press release, the U.S. and Mexico have a long, intertwined history, with both countries prominently featured in each other’s politics and agendas. The war on drugs, immigration, and trade issues have taxed the relationship over the years. A 30-minute documentary film will be followed by moderated discussion based on readings selected by the Foreign Policy Association (FPA). Reading assignments are available at the library.

The third and final piece of the genealogy series at the libraries will be on Monday, May 20, from 1 to 3 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. This week’s presentation is called “Using the Census for Genealogical Research,” and will cover the different kinds of federal censuses (population, agricultural, manufacturing, and others), state censuses, how to find and collect useful information for family histories, and more.